Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game at Hartford on Feb. 9.

Iskhakov will miss Bridgeport's game tonight (Feb. 10) vs. Lehigh Valley.

