Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (22-14-4, 48pts) rallied from two goals down, but could not over the San Jose Barracuda (15-22-8, 38pts) in a 4-2 loss on Saturday. Seth Griffith (10th) and Ty Tullio (4th) had the goals for Bakersfield. Griffith now has 14 points (6g-8a) in his last 11 games.

Bakersfield is now 14-4-3 in its last 21 games and remains third in the division on points percentage.

UP NEXT: The Condors are in Colorado for games on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Catch all the games on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App

