Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild

Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners (28-14-1-1) vs. Iowa Wild (16-25-1-2)

Time Saturday, February 10, 5:00 p.m. MST, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Referees: #49 Riley Brace, #3 Jake Kamrass

Linespersons: #96 Reilly Hickey, #93 John Watson

The Tucson Roadrunners finish off their five-game Gem Show Road trip with a game-two series matchup against the Iowa Wild. The Wild snapped Tucson's four-game win streak and three-game road win streak with a 2-1 win on Friday and look for the sweep over the Roadrunners to extend their win streak to three. As for the Roadrunners, the team looks to get back on the winning track and keep its first-place spot in the Pacific Division as they are tied with Coachella Valley in points (58) and winning percentage (.659) but have two more wins with 28.

Three things:

The Roadrunners have only been swept once this season back in October against the Bakersfield Condors and have yet to be swept on the road in a two-game series. When in threat of being swept, the Roadrunners are 4-1-0-0 averaging 3.40 goals-per-game and allowing 2.80 goals-against. In addition, the Roadrunners are 10-5-1-1 in game two of a series of two or more games and 10-5-1-0 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Despite the loss, Tucson went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill and have gone a total of 16-for-17 (94.1%) on through the first four games of this five-game trip. On the season, Tucson's PK on the road is the 8th in the AHL at 84.8% and is 37for-41 (90%) in its last nine road games.

Josh Doan snagged his team-leading 18th goal of the season with just a buck-50 left in regulation on Friday against the Wild. Though the goal was not enough for victory, it marked Doan's 30th point of the season as he has 12 assists along with his goal total of 18. Doan is just one of two players on the team who has played in all 44 games this season along with Max Szuber. His 18 goals in 44 games is on pace to hit 29 goals in a 72-game season. That is just two off from the all-time season high of Michael Carcone's 31 that he set last season. Doan is now on a two-game goal streak and has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in his last five games.

What's the word?

"It's something we came out late with; pressured hard at the end, but in the first 40 minutes we weren't good enough to create offense , produce and give ourselves a chance."

Roadrunners forward Josh Doan on Friday's loss to the Wild after scoring his 18th goal of the year.

Number to Know:

3- The Roadrunners are 3-1-0-0 in the final game of a road trip that is three games or more. In total, Tucson is 10-5-1-0 on road trips of three games or more.

Latest Transactions:

None

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Wells Fargo Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

