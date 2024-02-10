Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (14-22-8-0, 35 pts.) outshot the Bakersfield Condors (21-13-2-2, 48 pts.) 42-19 on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena but would take a penalty 13 seconds into overtime and fall, 3-2. After the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-8 in overtime this season.

After taking consecutive minors in the first five minutes of the game, the Barracuda would fall behind 1-0 when Lane Pederson handed a pass off to Raphael Lavoie (14) and the Condors' All-Star directed in the feed from just above the crease at 5:49. Despite the sluggish start, the Barracuda would settle down and find a way to tie the score at 11:10 when Oskar Lindblom (6) worked around the net and ripped a sharp-angle shot past Olivier Rodrigue.

In the second, the Barracuda put 19 shots on net but failed to beat Rodrigue, and at 12:28, Adam Erne (2) swiped in the go-ahead goal after Cam Dineen ripped a shot off the post seconds prior.

With time winding down in the third, Artem Guryev (2) managed to funnel a shot past a screened Rodrigue at 15:27 to tie the score. The Barracuda would finish the period by outshooting the Condors 17-4 but the game would go to overtime.

In the extra session, the Barracuda were called for a minor just 13 seconds into it, and on the ensuing power play, the Condors would seal the win as Lavoie (15) one-timed in his second of the game.

The Barracuda are set to return to Tech CU Arena on Sat., Feb. 10 (6 p.m.) for Cuda Country Night presented by Bay Country featuring live performances from Chayce Beckham and HunterGirl. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

#SJBarracuda

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.