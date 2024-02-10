Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears (37-9-0-2) split their weekend in New England after suffering a 6-3 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds (22-19-3-2) on Saturday night at MassMutual Center; Hershey's six goals allowed represented the most the Bears have surrendered in a game this season.
The Bears wrapped up their regular-season series with the Thunderbirds with a record of 3-1-0-0 in head-to-head play; the loss ended a nine-game winning streak for Hershey against Springfield, and concluded a 15-game point streak against the club (13-0-2-0). Hershey remains in first place in the Atlantic Division and the American Hockey League standings by 13 points.
Hershey opened the scoring late in the first period as Chase Priskie found Jimmy Huntington, and the forward's backhand shot from the slot rebounded off the leg pad of Malcom Subban, allowing Garrett Roe to stash home his sixth of the season at 14:02.
Springfield leveled the score at 1-1 when a point shot from Adam Gaudette struck Zachary Bolduc at the left of Clay Stevenson and was deflected into the net at 17:48.
The Thunderbirds opened their lead significantly in the second, with goals by Keean Washkurak (2:55), Adam Gaudette (4:30), and Hugh McGing (15:24) to create a three-goal edge for the hosts.
Hershey got one back off a shorthanded marker by Jake Massie, who stepped into a pass from Huntington to drive home his second goal of the season past Subban at 17:42 from the left circle.
The Thunderbirds restored its three-goal advantage midway through the final frame with a goal from Will Bitten at 10:54.
Alex Limoges answered with a power-play goal at 13:30 when he deflected Mike Vecchione's shot past Subban for his 13th goal of the season; the tally marked Limoges' fourth straight game with a goal (4g), and extended his point streak to six games (4g, 4a); Joe Snively earned a secondary assist on the goal.
Dylan Coghlan capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for Springfield at 19:11.
Shots finished 37-24 in favor of the Bears; Hershey's 37 shots on goal matched a season high. Stevenson went 18-for-23 in the loss for Hershey; Subban earned the victory for Springfield with a 34-for-37 effort. The Bears went 1-for-4 on the power play; the Thunderbirds went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Hershey is back at GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for Michelob Ultra Can Holder Night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance 21-and-over will receive a Bears can holder, courtesy of the Michelob Ultra; fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of a pre-game Happy Hour, featuring 16 oz. Bud Light cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.
