Anders Sorensen Named Blackhawks Assistant

May 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks announced this week that former IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen will serve as an Assistant Coach under Head Coach Jeff Blashill.

"I've known Anders for many years and am thrilled to have someone of his caliber joining our staff," said Blashill. "He's a great coach who brings a unique perspective of this team, making him an invaluable resource. The job he's done developing the young talent on this roster has been tremendous and I know he'll continue to help this team forward as part of my staff."

Sorensen, 50, returns to the Blackhawks after being named interim head coach on Dec. 5, 2024. Sorensen finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 17-30-9 record in 56 games.

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Sorensen was the head coach of Chicago's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, for three seasons from 2022-24 after being named interim head coach on Nov. 6, 2021. In those three campaigns, Sorensen coached the IceHogs to a 117-89-16-7 record in 229 games, reaching the postseason in all three seasons. He originally joined the Blackhawks organization as a development coach in 2014-15, a role he remained in for five seasons until being named an assistant coach with Rockford beginning in 2018-19. Sorensen was promoted to associate coach ahead of the 2021-22 before taking over as interim head coach six games into the season. He earned a 35-26-5 record as interim head coach and guided the team to its first Calder Cup Playoffs berth for the first time since the 2017-18 season. He was also an assistant coach and interim head coach of the Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan from 2011-14. Internationally, the Södertälje, Sweden native served as an assistant coach for Team Sweden during the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

Sorensen played one season in the ECHL with both the Mobile Mysticks and Baton Rouge Kingfish, compiling four points (3G, 1A) in 37 games during the 1999-2000 campaign.







American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.