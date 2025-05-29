Checkers Dismantle Rocket, Take 2-0 Series Lead

May 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LAVAL, QC - The Checkers ran it back in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, again handing the Rocket a lopsided defeat and claiming a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Charlotte.

It took a bit longer than the night before, but the Checkers were still able to find the scoresheet first as Trevor Carrick launched a point shot through traffic on a power play late in the opening frame. With momentum on its side, Charlotte doubled that lead quickly in the second period when John Leonard jumped out on a breakaway and buried a shorthanded goal for the second straight game.

The offense kept flowing for the visitors. Mike Benning and Will Lockwood each lit the lamp 44 seconds apart late in the third - the former via an impressive individual effort on a wrap-around play and the latter on a snipe from the right circle - and the Checkers rode into the third with a substantial 4-0 lead.

An already physical tilt saw that chippiness elevate even more in the third period - with the two sides combining for seven game misconducts - and the Rocket were able to break through early on in the frame. The Checkers would smother any real comeback attempt from there - following behind a 23-save performance from Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes - and the newly inserted into the lineup Riley Bezeau added one more dagger late in regulation. Laval converted on a two-man advantage in the waning moments, but the game had already been decided at that point - with the Checkers claiming two road wins to begin the series.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

We played better than we did last night. I thought the second period won the hockey game for us. A power-play goal late on that four-minute penalty, kind of an ugly goal, but it got us started.

Kinnear on the physical nature of the game

I was proud of the guys. As you move up against each team, it gets more physical and more competitive, so I thought it was a very physical game tonight. Both teams had their big hits, and I was proud of the guys for how they played, especially in that second period. I was waiting for us to get to our game a little bit, and I thought we got to it in the second.

Kinnear on Trevor Carrick having three points

The power play is a big part. We need Trev going, for sure. Tonight was a starter for him. The power play got us started and he's a big part of our group here and that's a big part of why we got him back. We're happy that he stepped up tonight.

Kinnear on MacKenzie Entwistle playing his first game since December

Twisty, it's been a long road for him. My message has always been that hard work always pays off, and you don't know when it's going to pay off. Obviously a long road for him to come back to be able to play, so super happy but super happy for the group because, if you look at our team all year long, guys have had to do it.

Kinnear on the team winning 10 straight road games dating back to the regular season

To be honest, I didn't know that. I know we won today, and I liked the second period. We're in the moment, and we never look behind us in the rearview mirror. We just look ahead. I liked the second period, the third period, we made it, not interesting, but I didn't like the way we approached the third period so we'll correct that and move on.

Kinnear on the mindset ahead of Game 3 in Charlotte on Sunday

The mindset has always been to finish the day right. Tonight, take care of yourself and we have a travel day tomorrow, which isn't always easy for our group and we're separated on planes a little bit at different times. Regroup back in Charlotte on Saturday, get better, have a good practice and then look forward to Sunday.

Notes

The Checkers now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, with the series shifting to Charlotte for Game 3 on Sunday ... The Checkers outscored the Rocket 10-3 over the two games in Laval ... The Checkers are 5-0 on the road this postseason and have outscored their opponents 23-4 ... Leonard has four shorthanded goals in 10 games this postseason, leading the AHL ... Leonard is on a six-game point streak ... Benning ranks second among defensemen in goals during this postseason ... Kaapo Kahkonen has won each of the last six games for Charlotte ... Carrick's three-point night is a career high for the postseason ... MacKenzie Entwistle skated in his first game since Dec. 7 ... Lockwood has points in three straight games ... Bezeau's goal was his first in the playoffs as a pro ... Laval's 68 penalty minutes are the most by a Checkers opponent in a postseason game in franchise history, tying the mark they set in Game 1 ... Checkers scratches included forwards C.J. Smith, Zac Dalpe, Jack Devine, Brett Chorske, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Colton Huard, Dennis Cesana, Eamon Powell and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black







