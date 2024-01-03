Ty Enns Traded to Iowa
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Ty Enns has been traded to the Iowa Heartlanders.
Enns was acquired in late November from the Kansas City Mavericks and will now suit up for his third ECHL team this year. He earned one assist in seven games for the Rush this year.
A former NCAA division-III champion, Enns got his first taste of ECHL hockey last season with the Toledo Walleye where he saw action in three games after a 48-point year at Adrian College.
The Rush have activated forward Riley Ginnell off the reserve list as a corresponding transaction.
Rapid City visits Tulsa this weekend for a three-game series vs. the Oilers. The Rush are one point ahead of Tulsa in the standings and with a series win would extend their margin over the Oilers for third place in the Mountain Division.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush forward Ty Enns
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Ty Enns Traded to Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Railers to Host Autism Acceptance Night this Friday - Worcester Railers HC
- Romanov Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Mitchell Hoelscher Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Ryan Bednard Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Patrick Grasso Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Myllari Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- Jonny Tychonick Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thomas Milic Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen's Harris Named to ECHL All-Star Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Matt Brown Selected to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Luka Profaca Named Oilers Representative for 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones' Jalen Smereck Named 2024 All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Aleardi Named Rush Representative at ECHL All-Star Classic - Rapid City Rush
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mark Rassell Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Dillon Hamaliuk Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Topped 3-1 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: 9 Game Road Trip Begins on Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Savannah Wins Back-To-Back Games vs. Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center - Kansas City Mavericks
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Jeri-Leon from Rush - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Idaho for First Game of 2024 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.