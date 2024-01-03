Ty Enns Traded to Iowa

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Ty Enns

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ty Enns(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Ty Enns has been traded to the Iowa Heartlanders.

Enns was acquired in late November from the Kansas City Mavericks and will now suit up for his third ECHL team this year. He earned one assist in seven games for the Rush this year.

A former NCAA division-III champion, Enns got his first taste of ECHL hockey last season with the Toledo Walleye where he saw action in three games after a 48-point year at Adrian College.

The Rush have activated forward Riley Ginnell off the reserve list as a corresponding transaction.

Rapid City visits Tulsa this weekend for a three-game series vs. the Oilers. The Rush are one point ahead of Tulsa in the standings and with a series win would extend their margin over the Oilers for third place in the Mountain Division.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.