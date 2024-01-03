Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The ECHL on Wednesday announced Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Peyton Jones has been named an ECHL All-Star for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, to be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
Jones is the third ever Heartlanders player named to the event, joining forward Kris Bennett and defenseman Matt Murphy. He is currently on a professional tryout with the AHL's Iowa Wild.
This season, Jones leads Iowa goaltenders in wins (8), goals-against average (3.11), and save percentage (.901). He ranks 3rd in the ECHL in saves and minutes.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
Iowa continues a seven-game road trip with back-to-back games at Fort Wayne Sat., Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.
The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena.
Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL.
