Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The ECHL on Wednesday announced Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Peyton Jones has been named an ECHL All-Star for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, to be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

Jones is the third ever Heartlanders player named to the event, joining forward Kris Bennett and defenseman Matt Murphy. He is currently on a professional tryout with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

This season, Jones leads Iowa goaltenders in wins (8), goals-against average (3.11), and save percentage (.901). He ranks 3rd in the ECHL in saves and minutes.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

ECHL All-Star Roster

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals

Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

Iowa continues a seven-game road trip with back-to-back games at Fort Wayne Sat., Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena.

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season

Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.