Third Period Gives Americans Victory Over Oilers

ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 5-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday night.

Both goaltenders made massive saves in the opening period, with a scoreless frame looking certain until Alec Butcher beat Mark Sinclair on a backhander from the front of the net with 30.5 seconds left to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Blake Murray leveled the game with a quick-release snapper from the high slot, beating Julian Junca high 2:44 into the second. Easton Brodzinski put Allen up 2-1, going bar down in tight 32 seconds later. Kalvyn Watson tied the game two seconds past the halfway point, batting a power-play feed out of the air to send both teams into the second intermission tied 2-2.

Kris Myllari scored from the left point on a power-play slapshot to put the Americans up 3-2 2:12 into the final frame. Brodzinski added his second of the night at the 6:21 mark, extending the Americans lead to 4-2. Bennet MacArthur closed the score 5-2 with 6:37 remaining on a two-on-one play.

Tulsa closes the week with a home-based, three-in-three series against the Rapid City Rush, starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 at the BOK Center. Saturday, Jan. 6 sees the Oilers host the Rush again during the Oilers annual Alzheimer's Awareness Night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma. The Oilers close the first week of 2024 with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday, presented by Griffin Media on Sunday, Jan. 7.

