Railers to Host Autism Acceptance Night this Friday

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is pleased to announce the first ever sensory friendly night in Worcester Pro Hockey history, Autism Acceptance Night, this Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Sensory Friendly Accommodations

The Railers will modify in-game activations to be more accommodating towards individuals with sensory sensitivities. Fans can expect the following in-game modifications on Autism Acceptance Night:

No goal horn

No noise meter

Decreased audio volume

No strobe lights/in-arena lights always on

Cool Down Zone

For fans in need of a break from the action, the Railyard will be designated the "Cool Down Zone" and open to attendees. Located outside of section 118, the room will be stocked with games, fidgets, and activities.

Railers Cheer Team & 3-4-5 Friday

The Railers Cheer Team will be in attendance on Friday, Jan. 5, and fans can purchase discounted concessions in the Bud Light Lounge, including $3 Popcorn, $4 Soda, and $5 Bud Lights.

