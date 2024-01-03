Ghost Pirates Acquire Jeri-Leon from Rush
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today they have acquired forward Keltie Jeri-Leon from the Rapid City Rush. This move completes a futures trade on September 8, 2023, that sent the playing rights to defenseman Will Riedell to Rapid City.
Jeri-Leon, 23, has recorded 14 points (seven goals and seven assists) in 28 appearances this season with the Rush.
