Connor Moore Named to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Connor Moore has been named to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster. The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network© on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as featuring several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The game's first two periods will be 5-on-5, while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
Moore will be the 34th Stingray to play in the mid-season showcase.
"It's an honor to be selected for this event," said Moore. "I could not have done this without my teammates. It has been a great start to the year, and hopefully, we can keep it going."
Moore, 26, is in his fourth year with the Stingrays. He joined the organization the same year as Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. Moore leads Stingray defensemen with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 29 games this season, and he is the only Stingray defenseman to skate in every game this season. The Cumming, Georgia native also currently has the best plus-minus on the team (+13). 2023-24 is Moore's third season as an alternate captain for the Stingrays.
"It has been an honor to work with Connor, and he could not be more deserving of this recognition," said Kotyk. "Seeing his growth in four years has been awesome, and I am very proud of him."
The Stingrays return to action on Friday when they head to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
