Jonny Tychonick Named to ECHL All-Star Team

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that defenceman Jonny Tychonick will represent the club at the upcoming 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted at the home of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the Enmarket Arena on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Tychonick will serve as a member of the ECHL All-Star Team taking on the host Savannah Ghost Pirates. The event also features skills events taking place between periods of the game, with the first two periods of the game featuring 5-on-5 action while the final period will consist of 3-on-3 play.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Tychonick, a 23-year-old Calgary native, is in his first full year as a professional after joining the Growlers last Spring upon the conclusion of his NCAA season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. His 28 points (4G, 24A) in the 2023-24 season currently ranks third among defenceman across the ECHL.

Jonny Tychonick joins Todd Skirving, Giorgio Estephan and Joe Duszak as the only players in club history to participate in the ECHL's annual All-Star Classic.

