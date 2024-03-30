Growlers Rock Railers 9-3
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers rolled the Worcester Railers 9-3 on Saturday night at DCU Center.
Grant Cruikshank opened the scoring eight minutes in before Brendan Robbins replied for Worcester 10 seconds later. Isaac Johnson restored the Growlers lead 25 seconds later to make it 2-1 but Connor Welsh equalized again for Worcester late in the first to make it 2-2 thru 20 minutes.
Marko Sikic and Neil Shea scored for Newfoundland inside two minutes of the middle frame to make it 4-2. After Jake Pivonka replied quick for the Railers, the Growlers rattled off three straight to close out the second period as Johnson and Shea snagged their second of the night while Mathieu Gosselin got a single to make it 7-3 into the second intermission.
Tyler Weiss brought it to 8-3 early in the 3rd before Johnson completed his hat-trick in the dying moments to make it a 9-3 final.
Quick Hits
Isaac Johnson notched his 4th hat-trick of the season.
Grant Cruikshank had 10 SOG.
Newfoundland host Trois-Rivières next weekend.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - T. Weiss
3. WOR - J. Spagnoli
