Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals goaltender Parker Gahagen

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Parker Gahagen has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Gahagen, 30, has appeared in ten games for the Royals this season with a 7-1-0 record and .937 save-percentage over his last eight starts. The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catch netminder hoists a 7-3-0 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in Reading this season. With Lehigh Valley, Gahagen posted a 7-8-3 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 save-percentage in 18 games for the Phantoms this season.

The Amherst, New York native backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL last year with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save-percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage. In the ECHL, Gahagen hoists a 65-29-5 record, 2.30 GAA, .922 save-percentage and 11 shutouts. He has received five Goaltender of the Week selections which is tied for 5th most in ECHL history.

Currently playing in his sixth professional season, Gahagen posts an 80-43-8 record, 2.60 GAA, .915 save-percentage and 12 shutouts across 146 games in his professional career. In the AHL, Gahagen has accumulated a 12-12-3 record, 2.87 GAA and .903 save percentage across stints in Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games. Gahagen suited up for six games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2019-20 where he totaled a 3-2-0 record, 2.63 GAA, .919 save-percentage and his first professional career shutout.

Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played goalie for four years at Army. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue their season-long six-game road stretch in Adirondack for another matchup against the Thunder on Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY.

The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

