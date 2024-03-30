Cyclones Make History in OT Win
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Cyclones took down the Nailers 3-2 in overtime inside the Heritage Bank Center on Saturday night. Cincinnati improves to 4-5-0-0 against Wheeling in the regular season series.
* Head Coach Jason Payne helped make hockey history by starting five Black skaters for the first time. Kyle Bollers, Josh Burnside, Landon Cato, Elijah Gonsalves and Jalen Smereck got the start for Cincinnati.
* After a scoreless 1st period, rookie forward Sahil Panwar took charge for the Cyclones and scored two goals in the span of 1:21. His first marker was on the man-advantage, a one-timer from the far circle. Moments later, Panwar deflected in a Cole Fraser point shot while he cruised through the high slot. Wheeling got the deficit down to 2-1 when Thimo Nickl blasted in a goal from the blue line past Pavel Cajan.
* In the 3rd period, Justin McRae got to a loose rebound in front and pushed it into the net. With the game tied at 2-2, the extra point was decided in overtime. On a 2-on-1 rush, Patrick Polino raced down the right wing and then fed Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm who placed the puck past Wheeling's Jaxon Castor.
Up next, Cincinnati continues the homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones and the Wings drop the puck Wednesday April 3rd at 7:30pm ET.
