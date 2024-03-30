Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 4-1 Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The South Carolina Stingrays earned a convincing 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday evening. The Stingrays scored three power-play goals, Kevin O'Neil tallied four points, and Mitchell Gibson made 19 saves on 20 shots in the victory.

Ryan Leibold put South Carolina on the board with the first period's lone goal. Leibold crashed the net and buried the rebound off a Kevin O'Neil shot from the left-wing side. The marker came on the power play.

O'Neil doubled the Stingray lead with his fourteenth goal of the season. He one-timed a cross-ice feed from Austin Magera to make it 2-0.

Twelve minutes later, Magera added a third power-play strike to make it 3-0. This time, O'Neil sent a cross-ice feed to Magera, who buried his team-leading 27th goal of the year.

One minute after Magera's tally, Jack Adams knocked in his 25th goal of the year on a beautiful feed from Michael Kim to make it 4-0 South Carolina.

The Swamp Rabbits broke Gibson's shutout nine minutes into the third period with Ethan Somoza's fifteenth goal of the year.

With the win tonight, the Stingrays held onto their third place seeding in the South Division standings. They are back in action on Thursday night in Savannah to take on the Ghost Pirates at 7:00 pm at Enmarket Arena.

