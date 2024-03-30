Grizzlies Deliver 4-1 Win on Saturday Night
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 power play goals from Brandon Cutler and Will Cranley stopped 23 of 24 as they led the way to a 4- 1 victory over the Idaho Steelheads in front of a crowd of 7569 at Maverik Center on Saturday night. Utah takes 2 out of 3 games in the series.
Luke Manning scores a goal for the second straight night to give Utah a 1-0 lead 18:32 into the contest. Brandon Cutler scored a power play goal 14:24 into the second period to extend Utah's lead to 2-0. Cutler scored his second power play goal of the night 12:14 into the third frame. Cutler had 2 goals and 1 assists on the night. Idaho got on the board with 55 seconds left in regulation as Demetrios Koumontzis got his 9th of the season. Kyle Mayhew added Utah's third power play goal of the night with 8 seconds left in regulation to end the scoring.
Utah went 3 for 9 on the power play, Idaho was 0 for 4. Utah outshot Idaho 29 to 24.
Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal and 2 assists and Alex Beaucage added 3 assists for the Grizzlies, who are now 21-10-2 at home this season. Utah went 5-0 on Saturdays in March.
With the victory and a Tulsa 4-2 loss vs Wichita the Grizzlies are now tied with Tulsa for 3rd place in the Mountain division standings as both teams have 65 standings points on the season.
The Grizzlies have 3 home games left in the regular season as they face the Kansas City Mavericks next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Face-off all 3 nights will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 shots.
2. Will Cranley (Utah) - 23 of 24 saves.
3. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies' Brandon Cutler on game night
