Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads (43-19-2-2, 90 points, .682 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (30-33-3, 63 points, .477 Win %)

Date: March 30, 2024 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11056024-2024-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Saturday's Matchup

It's the rubber match of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. It's the twelth of 14 meetings this season between the clubs. For the Grizzlies it's the third of six game homestand. It's the final homestand of the regular season. 4 of the final 6 games in the regular season will be at Maverik Center, where Utah is 20-10-2 on the season, outscoring teams 109 to 98. The Grizz are 16-0-1 at home when scoring first. Utah is 10-0 at home when leading after 1 period and 13-1 at home when leading after 2 frames. Utah is 8-1-2 at home in one-goal games. The Grizz have outscored opponents 46 to 30 in the third periods over their last 30 games.

Kyle Mayhew has a point in 6 straight games. Mayhew leads all league rookie defensemen with 51 points (14, 37 assists). Dylan Fitze has scored 11 goals and 8 assists over his last 17 games. Brandon Cutler has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 8 assists). Utah is 6-0-3 in games decided past regulation. Utah is 22-4-2 when scoring first this season.

Games This Homestand

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Idaho 6 Utah 2 - Aaron Aragon and Kyle Mayhew each scored a goal for Utah. Idaho was led by Jake Murray, who had 1 goal and 2 assists. Jordan Kawaguchi and Ty Pelton-Byce each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play. The Grizz did not commit any penalties in the game. Utah outshot Idaho 34 to 23.

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Idaho 4 Utah 5 - Luke Manning and Mick Messner each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Manning scored the game winner with his first professional goal 13:44 into the third period on the power play. Adam Berg had 2 third period assists. Cole Gallant, Tyler Penner and Brett Stapley added goals for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 37 to 25. Dante Giannuzzi stopped 33 of 37 in the win. Both teams were 2 for 5 on the power play. Idaho got 2 goals from Francesco Arcuri and 1 goal and 2 assists from Wade Murphy.

Saturday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab.

Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

Scoreboard Watching

Utah is currently in fourth place in the Mountain division, 2 points behind Tulsa for third place. The Grizz have a 4-point lead over fifth place Allen.

3. Tulsa - 65 games played, 29-29-6-1 record - 65 Points. 7 games left, 2 home, 5 away. (4 vs Wichita - 1 home 3 away, 3 vs Allen - 1 home 2 away). Tulsa is at Wichita on Saturday night at 6:05 pm.

4. Utah - 66 games played, 30-33-3 record - 63 Points. 6 games left, 4 home, 2 away (1 vs Idaho, 3 vs KC, 2 at Idaho).

Tied for 5th. Allen - 64 games played, 27-34-3 record - 57 Points. 8 games left, 5 home, 3 away (1 at Rapid City, 1 at Wichita, 3 vs Adirondack, 3 vs Tulsa - 2 home, 1 away). Allen is at Rapid City on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.

Tied for 5th. Rapid City - 65 games played, 27-35-3 record - 57 Points. 7 games left, 4 home, 3 away (1 vs Allen, 3 at Idaho, 3 vs Wichita). Rapid City hosts Allen on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.

7. Wichita - 64 games played, 23-33,7-1 record - 54 Points. 8 games left (4 vs Tulsa - 3 home, 2 away, 1 vs Allen, 3 at Rapid City). Wichita hosts Tulsa on Saturday night at 6:05 pm.

March Offensive Stars

Saturday night's game is the 14th and final contest in the month of March. Utah has a record of 6-5-2 in March. It is the third straight month where the Grizzlies have a .500 or better point percentage. The Grizzlies have had a good offensive month, scoring 48 goals in 13 games (3.69 goals per game). Brett Stapley is tied with Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford for a tie among league skaters with 21 points in March. Stapley is also tied with 2 other skaters for the league lead with 14 assists in March. Brandon Cutler and Dylan Fitze each have 7 goals in March. Alex Beaucage leads Utah with 54 shots in the month.

Grizzlies March 2024 Team Leaders

Points: Brett Stapley (21).

Goals: Brandon Cutler/Dylan Fitze/Brett Stapley (7).

Assists: Stapley (14) - Tied for league lead in March.

Shots: Alex Beaucage (54) - 4th in the league in March.

Plus/Minus: Fitze (+7).

Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Luc Salem, Forward Blake Wells

The Utah Grizzlies signed forward Blake Wells on March 29th and defenseman Luc Salem on March 28th. Both players made their pro debuts on March 29th vs Idaho.

Wells started his college career at UMass-Lowell and in 4 seasons from 2019-2023 he scored 7 goals and 11 assists. Wells had a +13 combined rating in 4 seasons at UMass-Lowell, including a +11 season in the 2021-22 campaign. Wells was an assistant captain during the 2022-23 season. He transferred to American International College (AIC) and had 4 goals and 6 assists and a +3 rating in 32 games during the 2023-24 season.

Wells will wear number 54 for the Grizzlies,

Salem played his college hockey at St. Lawrence University. In 4 college seasons he scored 18 goals and 37 assists in 128 games. Salems best statistical season came as junior, where he led his team with 10 goals and 17 assists in 36 games during the 2022-23 season. Salem led the team with a +12 rating in the 2022-23 campaign. Luc was the captain during his senior 2023-24 season, where he scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 38 games.

Salem resides in Santa Monica, California. He will wear number 5 for the Grizzlies.

Recent Transactions:

March 29 - Grizzlies sign forward Blake Wells.

March 28 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Luc Salem

March 22 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

March 20 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Liam Dennison.

March 20 - Grizzlies released forward Dean Yakura.

March 18 - Grizzlies sign goaltender Jarrett Fiske.

March 16 - Grizzlies sign forward Luke Manning. Manning scored his first professional goal 13:44 into the third period vs Idaho on March 29th.

Utah vs Idaho This Season

It's the 12th of 14 meetings this season between the Mountain Division rivals. Utah is 3-8 vs Idaho this season with both wins coming at Idaho Central Arena.

Kyle Mayhew leads Utah with 13 points vs Idaho (3 goals, 10 assists). Brett Stapley has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 9 games vs Idaho. Brandon Cutler has 4 goals vs Idaho this season.

For Idaho they are led by Wade Murphy, who has 13 points vs Utah (4 goals, 9 assists). Ty Pelton-Byce has 12 points in 8 games vs Utah (4 goals, 8 assists). Matt Register has 11 points vs Utah (1 goal, 10 assists). Mark Rassell (Now with the AHL's Texas Stars, has 6 goals vs Utah this season).

Idaho 4 @ Utah 5 (Mar 29 2024)

Idaho 6 @ Utah 2 (Mar 27 2024)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 1 (Mar 2 2024)

Utah 7 @ Idaho 8 (Mar 1 2024)

Utah 1 @ Idaho 3 (Feb 28 2024)

Utah 6 @ Idaho 5 (Feb 10 2024) OT

Idaho 4 @ Utah 1 (Feb 9 2024)

Idaho 6 @ Utah 1 (Dec 23 2023)

Utah 2 @ Idaho 3 (Dec 22 2023)

Idaho 4 @ Utah 1 (Oct 28 2023)

Idaho 5 @ Utah 4 (Oct 27 2023)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Brandon Cutler is tied for 6th in the league with 31 goals this season. He is 2nd in shots on goal with 250.

Brett Stapley has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in his last 8 games. Stapley tied for 8th in the league with 68 points (23 goals, 45 assists). The 45 assists are 9th best in the league.

Josh Wesley leads the league in goals among defensemen with 17. Wesley leads league defensemen with 7 power play goals and is 4th among defensemen with 171 shots on goal. Kyle Mayhew is tied for 5th among league defensemen with 51 points. The 51 points for Mayhew lead all rookie defensemen. Mayhew is 3rd among league rookies with 16 power play assists.

Utah Has Had Success at Home

The Grizzlies will be home for 4 of their final 6 games of the 2023-24 regular season. The Grizzlies are 20-10-2 at home this season. They have outscored opponents 109 to 98 at Maverik Center this season. 42 of Utah's 63 standings points have come at home. Utah's penalty kill is tied for 8th in the league at home (80 for 98, 81.6 %). Utah is 10-0 at home when leading after 1 period and 13-1 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz are 8-1-2 at home in one goal games. Utah is 16-0-1 at home when scoring first.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#7 Brett Stapley has 21 points (7g, 14a) in 13 games in March. Stapley has a point in 17 of his last 25 games. Stapley leads Utah with 45 assists and 68 points. He leads Utah with 17 multiple point games.

#13 Dylan Fitze has 11 goals and 9 assists in his last 18 games. Fitze has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (4g, 6a).

#20 Josh Wesley leads all league defensemen with 17. Wesley leads all league defensemen with 7 power play goals. Wesley is 4th among league defenseman with 171 shots on goal. Wesley has 3 goals and 7 assists in his last 10 games.

#21 Tyler Penner has appeared in 210 consecutive regular season games for Utah, 234 if you include the playoffs.

#24 Nathan Burke is 4th on the club with 18 goals.

#25 Cole Gallant has 9 points in 13 games in March (3g, 6a). Gallant has 7 different 2 assist games. Gallant is 3rd on the club with 32 assists.

#26 Alex Beaucage scored 2 goals and 3 assists vs RC on March 8. Beaucage has 12 points (6g, 6a) in 11 games in March. Beaucage has 102 shots in 21 games. He has a point in 14 of his 23 games with Utah. Beaucage was the league's Player of the Week for March 4-10, 2024.

#27 Kyle Mayhew has 16 points in 13 games in March (6g, 10a). Mayhew leads all league rookie defenseman with 51 points (14g, 37a). Mayhew is 3rd among league rookies with 16 power play assists.

#29 Brandon Cutler has 18 points in 13 games in March (7g, 11a). Cutler is 2nd in the league with 250 shots on goal and is tied for 6th with 31 goals. Cutler and Wesley are tied for the Grizzlies lead with 7 power play goals. Cutler has 14 multiple point games this season.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies are home for 4 of their last 6 games. Utah has won 12 of their last 18 home games (12-4-2 record). Utah is 20-10-2 at home this season, outscoring opponents 109 to 98. Utah is averaging 6,671 fans per game over their last 20 home games. Utah has had 8 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is averaging 5,852 fans per game and is on pace for their largest average attendance since the 2002-03 season when the Grizz averaged 6353 fans per game when the club was in the AHL. Utah is 6-3 in games past regulation this season. Utah is 22-4-2 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is 15-2 when leading after 1 period and 17-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 11-0 at home when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscored opponents 46 to 30 in the third periods over their last 30 games. The Grizz are 10-12-1 in their last 23 road games.

Players Who Have Appeared in Every Game

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 66 games for the Grizzlies this season. They are forwards Brandon Cutler, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 30-33-3

Home record: 20-10-2

Road record: 10-23-1

Win percentage: .477

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 63

Last 10: 5-4-1

Goals per game: 3.21 (13th) Goals for: 212

Goals against per game: 3.65 (23rd) Goals Against: 241

Shots per game: 31.67 (13th)

Shots against per game: 33.83 (23rd)

Power Play: 41 for 210 - 19.5 % (16th )

Penalty Kill: 153 for 206 - 74.3 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 688. 10.42 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7.

Record When Scoring First: 22-4-2.

Opposition Scores First: 8-29-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 12-9-3.

Games Decided Past Regulation: 6-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (31)

Assists: Brett Stapley (45)

Points: Stapley (68)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (75)

Power Play Points: Stapley (20)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler (7)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (16)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (250) - 2nd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Nathan Burke (14.3 %) - Minimum 55 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (13)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Garrett Metcalf (1)

Streaks

Goals: Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Brett Stapley (1)

Assists: Dylan Fitze, Luke Manning (2) Aaron Aragon, Alex Beaucage, Adam Berg, Brandon Cutler, Messner (1).

Points (2 or more): Mayhew (6) Aragon, Fitze, Manning (2)

