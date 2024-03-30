Game Notes: March 30 - Allen Americans at Rush

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, square off against the Allen Americans for the final time this regular season.

The Rush have defeated the Americans in three of five games this season, but are looking to claim the season series in totality tonight

FOR THE 5 SPOT

Tonight's winner will take sole control of the number five seed in the Mountain Division. The Rush have been at the cellar of the division since late February, but are riding the season's longest winning streak at four games and are 7-3-0 in their last 10 outings. The Rush win streak has also come exclusively at home, as Rapid City looks for their third three-game series sweep of the year.

BENNY AND THE HATS

Blake Bennett became the third Rush skater to log a hat trick this season joining Brett Gravelle and James Hardie as the only ones to have a three-goal game this season. Bennett, a rookie from AIC, is the ECHL's leader in rookie goals with 33, and is one goal away from tying the Rush single-season record for goals set by Jesse Schultz with 34 in the opening season of Rush hockey in the ECHL.

ALEARDI TRACKING HISTORY

Alex Aleardi, after a three-point showing on Friday, now has 69 points this season. Aleardi is eight points away from tying and nine points away from breaking the Rapid City Rush single-season points record (77, Jesse Schultz). Aleardi is enjoying his most productive season of his professional career as an ECHL veteran this year.

STOP, PROPP, AND ROLL

Rookie netminder Christian Propp set his single-game high for saves in a game in his young pro career with 39. Propp has won his first three starts in the red-and-black and has been awarded a game star in each of those wins. He is the first Rush goaltender this season to win his first three starts as a member of the Rush.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Rush will be in specialty jerseys tonight for Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. The jerseys will be auctioned live after the game with a portion of the proceeds going to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

SPECIAL TEAMS SHOWCASE

The Rush scored on each of their two powerplay chances yesterday, going 2-for-2 on the powerplay. The Rush are 5-1-0 this season when scoring more than once on the powerplay. Rapid City has scored at least a powerplay goal in every game this season against the Americans.

ZACK (ZACH?) ATTACK

Defenseman Zack Hoffman scored his second goal of the season last night with a seeing-eye wrist shot that beat Mark Sinclair. Hoffman has 11 points in 64 appearances this season for the Rush. Zach Taylor also enjoyed his first multi-point night for the Rush as he tallied two assists in last night's win.

WHAT DOES IT TAKE?

After Idaho let down the Rush with a 5-4 loss to Utah last night, the Rush are faced with a must-win scenario once again. The Rush have one game-in-hand over Utah (April 11), but the elimination number for the Rush is now eight. If the Rush win tonight, the elimination number would be no lower than six entering Wednesday's game in Idaho

ROAD WARRIORS

Rapid City closes their road portion of the season against the Idaho Steelheads starting on Wednesday. The Rush are 1-9-1 against the Steelheads this season, but the Rush took three of six points against Idaho during their only other trip to Boise this season. The Rush, chasing Utah for the division's final playoff spot, will need to continue their success against their rivals on the road.

10 FOR 3

Last night marked 10 straight games of Rapid City scoring three or more goals vs. an opponent. The scoring surge has pushed the Rush to their best stretch of 10 games this season at 7-3-0 and very much within striking distance of the playoffs.

DEFENSEMAN SURPLUS

With many of the Rush blueliners still stuck on the injured reserve list, the Rush do have a full compliment of eight possible defenseman that are healthy now. Two AHL prospects (Jarrod Gourley and Will Riedell) highlight the corps with rookies Zach Taylor and Peter Muzyka just joining the team this month. Tyson Helgesen, Kenton Helgesen, Zack Hoffman, and Billy Constantinou round out the blue line as non-rookies who have ECHL experience under their belt.

THE ELIMINATION NUMBER (E#)

The Rush elimination number is now 8 points.

If that number is above zero after the end of the regular season, the Rush will make the playoffs.

The number decreases by TWO every time Utah wins in regulation or the Rush lose in regulation. The number decreases by ONE every time the Rush or Utah lose in overtime/shootout. And the number stays the same with the Rush win in regulation or Utah loses in regulation.

If the number hits zero, the Rush are eliminated from playoff contention.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Allen WIN

Idaho Utah Utah up 6*

Wichita Tulsa Tulsa up 8

*The Rush have one game-in-hand over Utah

