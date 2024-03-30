Fuel Claim One Point in Big Goalie Battle

TOLEDO - The Fuel finished their weekend in Toledo on Saturday night with a 3-2 shootout loss after staying in it with the dominant Walleye during regulation.

1ST PERIOD

Just 1:20 into the game, the Fuel earned the first power play of the game with a slashing call on Conlan Keenan.

The Walleye were able to kill off that penalty before Chris Cameron took a slashing penalty of his own, giving Toledo a power play. The Fuel killed off that penalty as well and the score remained 0-0.

Toledo outshot Indy 10-6 in the first frame while no one cracked the scoreboard.

2ND PERIOD

In the first ten minutes of play in the second frame, Toledo only tallied one shot as Indy dominated possession.

At 10:48, Toledo's Jacob Graves took a double minor high sticking penalty that gave Indy a huge power play opportunity.

Less than thirty seconds into it, Andrew Bellant scored first with a tipped in goal assisted by Bryan Lemos and Brett Bulmer. Toledo killed off the second penalty soon after.

Brandon Hawkins took a holding penalty at 17:49, giving Indy another power play opportunity, however the Walleye killed it off and the period ended 11 seconds later.

Indy outshot Toledo 15-5 in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

Fuel captain Seamus Malone took a slashing penalty, giving Toledo their second power play of the game. After a few great saves by Cam Gray in net, the Walleye tied the game with a power play goal by Chase Gresock.

Just 41 seconds later, Ross MacDougall scored to break the tie again. Andrew Perrott and Kyle Maksimovich claimed both assists on that go-ahead goal.

After pouring on sixteen shots in the first twelve minutes of the third period, Toledo tied it up with a goal by Alexander Doucet at 12:17.

At 16:25, Cameron took a tripping penalty to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill and they were able to prevent Toledo from scoring.

Time expired soon after on regulation and for the second night in a row, the Fuel headed to OT.

OVERTIME

The goaltender battle continued in overtime with both Gray and Jon Lethemon making amazing saves to keep their team in it.

Indy outshot Toledo 8-5 in overtime before time expired and the game headed to a shootout.

After two rounds, with Brandon Hawkins and Orrin Centazzo scoring, the Walleye claimed the 3-2 win.

