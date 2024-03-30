Demetrios Koumontzis Nets Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss at Utah
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (43-20-2-2, 90pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (31-33-3-0, 65pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 7,569 fans. Idaho returns to the Idaho Central Arena for their final five games of the season beginning Wednesday vs. the Rapid City Rush at 7:10 p.m.
Utah took a 1-0 lead after the first period as Luke Manning fired a shot from the high slot over the glove of Bryan Thomson with 88 seconds remaining in the frame. Shots were 11-10 Grizzlies as Idaho killed off the lone penalty.
Idaho trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes of play as Brandon Cutler scored a power-play goal for Utah with 5:36 remaining in the period. The Grizzlies had four power-play opportunities in the stanza while the Steelheads had three with eight total infractions called. Shots were 11-8 Utah.
The Grizzlies received a power-play goal at 12:15 of the third period from Cutler to make it 3-0. With 55 seconds left in the game Demetrios Koumontzis (9th) broke the shutout streak sending a shot from the high slot over the right shoulder of Will Cranley. Chaos broke out during the end of the game as the Grizzlies tacked on another man advantage goal courtesy of Kyle Mayhew with 8 seconds left in the 4-1 win.
Bryan Thomson made 25 saves 29 shots in the loss while Will Cranley made 23 saves on 24 shots in the win.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Brandon Cutler (UTA, 2-1-3, -1, 4 shots)
2) Will Cranley (UTA, 23 saves)
3) Luke Manning (UTA, 1-0-1, 2 shots)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho went 0-for-4 on the power-play while Utah was 3-for-9.
- Utah outshot Idaho 39-24
- Idaho is now 134-67-27 all-time vs. Utah and 62-36-13 in Utah.
- Sam Sternschein (IR), Colton Kehler (IR), Jared Moe (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (SICK), Keaton Mastrodonato (DNP), Romain Rodzinskis (DNP) and Ben Zloty (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
- Reece Harsch tallied an assist.
- Jordan Kawaguchi led all skaters with six shots on net.
