Nailers Fight Back for Point in Cincinnati

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' Justin McRae in action

(Wheeling Nailers)

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wheeling Nailers battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point on Saturday night, but unfortunately, a second point eluded their grasp. Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm finished off a 2-on-1 break at the 2:12 mark of overtime to lift the Cincinnati Cyclones to the 3-2 win at Heritage Bank Center. Ryan Miotto became the second Wheeling player in as many nights to score his first goal as a pro, while Justin McRae's second career tally forced overtime.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period, but that changed quickly in the middle frame. The Cyclones received their first power play of the evening, and needed just 12 seconds to cash in. Patrick Polino one-timed a pass across the offensive zone to Sahil Panwar, who drilled a one-timer in along the ice. Panwar struck again 1:21 later, as he redirected Cole Fraser's center point wrist shot up and into the top-right corner of the cage. Wheeling got on the scoreboard with 10:14 remaining to cut its deficit to one. Peter Laviolette wound a pass out to Thimo Nickl, who stepped in from the right point, and hammered a slap shot that tipped off of Ryan Miotto and in for Miotto's first professional goal.

Needing a goal in a big way during the third period, the Nailers tied the score with 9:42 to go. Phip Waugh kept the play alive at the blueline, and tossed a pass to Peter Laviolette in the slot. Laviolette's initial attempt got robbed, but Justin McRae followed up and stashed the rebound through Pavel Cajan's legs. That marker helped Wheeling earn a point and take sole possession of third place in the division.

Both sides recorded a shot in overtime, and one of those went in to settle the match. Polino led the charge on a 2-on-1 rush, then delivered a pass through the slot to Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm, who chipped his shot up and into the top part of the net for the 3-2 Cincinnati win.

Pavel Cajan backstopped the victory for the Cyclones, as he thwarted 30 of the 32 shots he faced. Jaxon Castor received the overtime defeat for the Nailers, as he made 16 saves on 19 shots.

The Nailers will play their final regular season road game on Wednesday night, when they visit the Indy Fuel at 7:00. Wheeling will then play the final four games of the regular season at home, with the next one being a Frosty Friday and a second Wrestling Night against Fort Wayne on April 5th. The final Big Six Promotional Game is Fan Appreciation Night on April 13th against Cincinnati. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

