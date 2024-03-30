Jérémie Biakabutuka Reassigned to Springfield by St. Louis Blues
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the St. Louis Blues of the NHL have reassigned defenseman Jérémie Biakabutuka to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Solar Bears.
Biakabutuka, 22, has appeared in 63 games with the Solar Bears this season, scoring 18 points (4g-14a) with 31 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. He also appeared in three games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL during the 2022-23 season.
The Longueuil, Quebec native was a five-year veteran of the Quebec Major Hockey League, playing in 266 regular season games scoring 118 points (40g-78a).
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound rearguard was signed by the Blues in July 2023.
Biakabutuka's uncle, Tim, is a former NFL running back, playing six seasons for the Carolina Panthers from 1996 to 2001.
