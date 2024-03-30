Cranford and Miller Score Late, But Admirals Win, 5-2

NORFOLK, VA - The Atlanta Gladiators (20-41-3-1) lost 5-2 to the Norfolk Admirals (38-21-5-1) on Friday night, at the Norfolk Scope, in Norfolk, Virginia.

1. Stepan Timofeyev (NOR) - 2 goals, 1 assist

2. Brady Fleurent (NOR) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1

3. Oskari Salminen (NOR) - 25 saves, victory

Former Glad Brady Fleurent (8th) would open the scoring for Norfolk, with an outstanding individual effort. Fleurent dangled through Atlanta's defense, broke in all alone, and lifted the puck on the backhand past Josh Boyko, to complete the highlight reel goal (13:57)

Late in the frame, while on the power-play, the Admirals would net their second of the evening. Excellent puck movement from first power-play unit allowed Stepan Timofeyev (16th) to bury the biscuit into a wide-open cage. (15:59)

Come the middle frame, the Admirals would get a quick opportunity on the power-play once more, as Ryan Cranford headed off for hooking. Less than a minute into the penalty, Stepan Timofeyev (17th) would put home his own rebound, to make it 3-0, Norfolk. (3:28)

Atlanta would break through late in the third, with Ryan Cranford picking up Jackson Pierson's rebound, ending Oskari Salminen's shutout bid. (16:47)

Brandon Osmundson would score an empty net goal for Norfolk, bringing the score to 4-1. (17:41)

A late power-play opportunity for the Gladiators would lead to the club's second goal of the game. Reece Vitelli slapped a point-pass on net, and it deflected off of Micah Miller (23rd) and into the net. (19:22)

With 24-seconds left in the contest, the goaltender for the Admirals, Oskari Salminen (1st) would score his second professional goalie goal, bringing the score to 5-2, Norfolk. (19:36)

Josh Boyko stopped 29 of 32 in the loss for Atlanta, while Oskari Salminen turned aside 25 of 27 in the victory for the Admirals.

