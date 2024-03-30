Ryan Francis Returns for Finale against Stingrays

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Ryan Francis has been assigned to the team by its AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

In a separate transaction, rookie forward Cole Donhauser has been released.

Francis heads back to the Upstate after finishing his third AHL stint with Ontario this season. In this call-up, the 5'9", 180-pound forward earned an assist in three games. He now has 18 total contests in the Inland Empire this season, with a goal and a helper to his credit. In his AHL career, spent with the Reign, Laval Rocket, and former Stockton Heat, Francis has his lone ignition of the goal lamp and two assists in 26 games.

With the Swamp Rabbits this season, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native has nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points in 25 games, and has 67 points in 82 career ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits and Trois-Rivieres Lions. Before turning professional, Francis spent five seasons in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Eagles and Saint John Sea Dogs, winning the 2022 Memorial Cup with the latter. He was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft (5th Rd/#143).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their three-game weekend tonight against the Stingrays, their final matchup in the regular season. Puck drop at North Charleston Coliseum is slated for 6:00 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.