Preview: Royals Battle Thunder in Saturday Night Season Series Finale

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

After tonight, the Royals begin a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:05 p.m., Friday April, 5th at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, April 6th at 6:05 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!

Fans can take part in a pre-game on-ice yoga session for $25 on April 13th with BLDG 7 Yoga! Yoga on the ice begins at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 5:15 p.m.! Participants must bring their own yoga matt, water bottle and wear sneakers. Register HERE and enter at the VIP entrance on Penn Street outside the Lion's Den team store on April 13th!

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 26-33-5-2 record after falling toAdirondack in the two-game series opener on Friday, March 29, 5-2. Defenseman Powell Connor scored his first professional career goal and forward Tag Bertuzzi netted his 17th goal of the season to tie Joe Nardi, Ryan Chyzowski and Jake Smith for the team lead in goals this season. Bertuzzi enters the season series finale on a career high seven-game point streak (4g-4a) and a goal in two of his last three games.

Forward Yvan Mongo is on a four-game point streak (4a). Nardi leads the team this season in points (45) and assists (28). Smith has scored a goal in four of his last six games (4g-1a). Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 10-14-2-1 record with a point earned in 13 of 27 games.

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the series finale first in the North Division standings with a 39-17-5-3 record (86 pts). On Monday, March 25th, the Thunder became the first team in the Eastern Conference, fourth overall in the ECHL this season to clinch a playoff berth for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs .

Prior to their series opener win over the Royals, the Thunder concluded a weekend series with the Norfolk Admirals where they went 1-2 and dropped their Saturday and Sunday contests by a combined score of 10-3.They have split their last four games which have all come at home.

Forward Shane Harper leads the Thunder in points (52) and assists (32) this season. He is fifth on the team in goals behind Erik Middendorf (18) behind Patrick Grasso (21) and leading goal scorers Tristan Ashbrook and Ryan Smith who have each totaled 26 goals this season. Asbrook also leads the club in power play tallies with eight.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando

Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga

Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!

Post-game skate with the players

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2024

Preview: Royals Battle Thunder in Saturday Night Season Series Finale - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.