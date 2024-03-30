Wranglers Assign Ilya Nikolaev to Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Ilya Nikolaev has been assigned to the team by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Nikolaev was a third-round selection of the Flames in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Russian forward logged 33 points in 40 games last season with Rapid City and made his AHL debut with Calgary.

This season, Nikolaev has three goals and three assists in 29 appearances for the Wranglers, having spent all season with Trent Cull's group.

Nikolaev thrived in his home country of Russia for much of his junior career, playing in his hometown of Yaroslavl. He has skated for the Russian National team at U17, U18, and U20 competitions and scored 22 points in 27 games for Team Russia in 2019-20.

As a subsequent move, Rapid City has also placed forward Garrett Klotz on the injured reserve list, retroactive to March 24.

The Rush will close their six-game homestand tonight against the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m.

