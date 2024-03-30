Americans Look to Avoid the Sweep

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Mark Sinclair turns aside the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans goaltender Mark Sinclair turns aside the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans look to avoid the three-game sweep. Game time tonight is 8:05 PM CDT from the Monument in South Dakota. The Americans are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games and have dropped three straight.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 4/5/24 vs. Adirondack, 7:10 PM CDT

Digging themselves an early hole: The Rapid City Rush dominated the Americans for the second straight game beating them on Friday night by a score of 6-3 in South Dakota. The Americans had the early jump on shots outshooting the Rush 11-5 halfway through the first period, but things quickly changed. Rapid City scored goals at 6:59, 12:58 and 17:08 of the opening frame. Grant Hebert had the lone Americans goal in the first period, his 9th of the season as Rapid City took a 3-1 lead to the room. The Rush extended their lead to 5-1 in the second period before the Americans finally answered at the 18:45 mark as rookie Chaz Smedsrud scored his first professional goal. Both teams traded goals in the third period as Mikael Robidoux netted his 7th of the season to cut the lead to 5-3, however Rapid City had more to give as Blake Bennett scored his third of the night to make it 6-3 handing the Americans their third straight loss.

Season Series vs Rapid City: Rapid City leads the season series at 3-2 winning their second straight over Allen this week. With their victory in Game 2 of the series, Rapid City moved into a tie with the Americans for fifth overall in the Mountain Division. Both teams have 57 points and 27 wins.

Hardie goal streak snapped: James Hardie had his three-game goal streak snapped on Friday night, which was the current longest on the team. He did pick up an assist on Mikael Robidoux's sixth goal of the season extending his point streak to four games. Before being traded to Allen from Rapid City, Hardie went seven straight games without a point. James Hardie is ninth overall on the team in scoring with 25 points (14 goals and 11 assists).

Blanked on the Power Play: The Americans had four power play chances on Friday night going 0-for-4. Rapid City cashed in on both of their opportunities, going 2-for-2.

Two new faces join the Americans: Allen signed two players on Friday afternoon. Chaz Smedsrud joins the Americans from Union College in New York. In 37 games at Union, he had 22 points (14 goals and 8 assists). He had a goal and a helper in his Americans debut. The Americans also signed forward Kameron Kielly off the waiver wire from South Carolina. Kielly played with Allen 20-21 and had 16 points in 32 games.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Home: 13-18-0-0

Away: 14-16-2-1

Overall: 27-34-2-1

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (35) Kris Myllari

Points: (56) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+10) Blake Murray

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 12-19-1-0

Away: 15-16-2-0

Overall: 27-35-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (33) Blake Bennett

Assists: (43) Alex Aleardi

Points: (69) Alex Aleardi

+/-: (+8) Mark Duarte

PIM's (108) Tyson Helgesen

GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey! Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story



Allen Americans goaltender Mark Sinclair turns aside the Rapid City Rush

(Rapid City Rush)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.