Thunder Returns Home Tonight vs. Rival, Tulsa

March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. for the first time since March 13 to host rival, Tulsa.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 169-161-38 against Tulsa and 95-72-20 at home against the Oilers.

The two teams played last night with the Oilers coming out on top, 3-1. With the win, Tulsa evened the season-series, 4-4-1.

The Thunder are in seventh place with 54 points. The Oilers are in third place with 65 points.

Wichita and Tulsa are in the middle of a stretch where the two teams face each other five of the next six games.

The Thunder are looking to snap a five-game losing skid that began on March 13 against the Oilers.

Jason Pineo scored the lone goal last night for the Thunder. He recorded his 13th of the season just 45 seconds after Kyle Crnkovic had given Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Pineo has goals in two of his last three outings. The rookie forward has 24 points (13g, 11a) in 63 games so far this season.

Dillon Boucher added an assist last night. He has points in three of his last four and assists in two of his last three. Boucher has had a productive March, recording nine points (2g, 7a).

Jake Wahlin is nearing another milestone this season. He added an assist last night, giving him 97 points in his ECHL career. Earlier this season, Wahlin reached the 200-game plateau. The St. Cloud State product has assists in two of his last three games.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 21-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-29-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for third among rookies with six major penalties...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Tulsa is 4-5-1-0 over its last 10...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 14th in rookie scoring with 48 points...Kishaun Gervais is tied for first among rookies with eight majors...Jarod Hilderman is tied for ninth among blueliners with 38 points...Tulsa is 21-7-4 when scoring first...Tulsa is 15-4-2-0 when leading after one...Tulsa is 10-6-2-1 when tied after one...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.