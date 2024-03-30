Greenville Falls in Series Finale against South Carolina
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Ethan Somoza stopped a shutout bid for the South Carolina Stingrays, but the opposition was powered by Kevin O'Neil's and Austin Magera's multi-point nights and a 3/5 power play to beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on Saturday night. The Swamp Rabbits end their season series against their in-state rival with a 5-4-1-0 record in 10 games.
South Carolina struck at the end of the first period on the power play, a common theme in the game. With 1:59 left in the frame, Kevin O'Neil fired an Austin Magera cross-ice pass into the chest of Ryan Bednard, manning the Swamp Rabbits net. The rebound bounced to Ryan Leibold, who slammed the puck in to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead on the man-advantage. Mitchell Gibson, in net for South Carolina, stopped all four shots he saw.
The Stingrays power play continued to hold serve, scoring twice more in the second frame on near-identical plays. At 6:31 of the second, Kevin O'Neil rifled another Austin Magera pass from across the offensive zone into the Swamp Rabbits net, doubling the South Carolina lead to 2-0 (Magera and Leibold assisted). Mirrored later, O'Neil connected with Magera, who's shot from the other side of the zone slipped under Bednard to make it 3-1 with 1:40 left in the second (O'Neil and Nick Leivermann assisted). Ending the scoring run of the second was Jack Adams, who notched the only South Carolina goal in even strength: he drove the middle lane in transition with Michael Kim and redirected his pass by Bednard to vault the Stingrays to a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes. Gibson was perfect again for the Stingrays, derailing the five shots he saw towards his net.
Ethan Somoza tried to kickstart the Swamp Rabbits in the final period, and ended the shutout of Gibson in the process. With 9:09 played in the third, Brannon McManus transitioned up the ice and rifled a shot off of Gibson's leg pad that went to Somoza's tape. The latter buried his rebound into the open net to get the Swamp Rabbits on the board, trailing 4-1 (McManus and Max Martin assisted). The Swamp Rabbits tried to get more offense going with more skaters, pulling Bednard from his net with less than five minutes remaining, but the Stingrays closed the door to their 4-1 win.
Ryan Bednard stopped 18 of 22 shots tonight in the defeat (20-11-0-0).
The Swamp Rabbits now take to the road to play their final three matchups of their season series with the Orlando Solar Bears next week. Puck drop for all three games at the Kia Center on Thursday, April 4th, Friday, April 5th, and Saturday, April 6th, is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Max Martin in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2024
- Grizzlies Deliver 4-1 Win on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Demetrios Koumontzis Nets Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Drop Series Finale vs. Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Claim One Point in Big Goalie Battle - Indy Fuel
- Lethemon Stands Strong In Walleye Shootout Win Over Fuel - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Top Oilers in Special-Teams Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Gahagen Saves 39, Smith Scores Twice In Royals' Season Series Finale Victory Over Thunder, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Rock Railers 9-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Bullion, Ghost Pirates Blank Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Cyclones Make History in OT Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 4-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Fight Back for Point in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Return Home for Final 6 Games of Regular Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Greenville Falls in Series Finale against South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gahagen, Royals Defeat Thunder 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Perets, Admirals Shutout Gladiators to Complete Weekend Sweep - Norfolk Admirals
- Chicoine's Power Play Goal Lifts Mariners Over Lions - Maine Mariners
- Jérémie Biakabutuka Reassigned to Springfield by St. Louis Blues - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Wranglers Assign Ilya Nikolaev to Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- Ryan Francis Returns for Finale against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: March 30 - Allen Americans at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Boost Their Playoff Hopes with 6-3 Win against Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight vs. Rival, Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Look to Avoid the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Cranford and Miller Score Late, But Admirals Win, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Defeat Atlanta, Clinch First Playoff Berth in 10 Years - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Battle Thunder in Saturday Night Season Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.