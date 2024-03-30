ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Maine's Askew fined, suspended

Maine's Cameron Askew has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #908, Maine at Trois-Rivières, on March 29.

Askew is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 17:35 of the second period.

Askew will miss Maine's game at Trois-Rivières today (March 30).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Reading's Devine fined, suspended

Reading's Ryan Devine has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #898, Reading at Adirondack, on March 29.

Devine is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 7:17 of the third period.

Devine will miss Reading's game at Adirondack tonight (March 30).

Savannah's Armour fined, suspended

Savannah's Ross Armour has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #906, Orlando at Savannah, on March 29.

Armour is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 19:19 of the first period.

Armour will miss Savannah's game at Orlando on April 2.

