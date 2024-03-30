ECHL Transactions - March 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 30, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Aaron Miller, F

Greenville:

Cole Donhauser, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve

Add Everett Wardle, F activated from reserve

Delete Jace Isley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Elijah Gonsalves, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Aaron Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Florida:

Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jake Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Lynden McCallum, F activated from reserve

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G returned from loan to Rockford

Add Cayden Edwards, G added as EBUG

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Add Kyle Masters, D activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Malatesta, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Norfolk:

Add Carter Jones, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Simon Kubicek, D activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Rapid City:

Add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Reading:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Justin Michaelian, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Delete Anson Thornton, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add T.J. Lloyd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brendon Michaelian, D activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Tyler Hylland, F activated from reserve

Delete Keenan MacIsaac, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Michael Farren, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Utah:

Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve

Delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

