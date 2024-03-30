ECHL Transactions - March 30
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 30, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Aaron Miller, F
Greenville:
Cole Donhauser, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve
Add Everett Wardle, F activated from reserve
Delete Jace Isley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Elijah Gonsalves, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Aaron Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Florida:
Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jake Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Lynden McCallum, F activated from reserve
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G returned from loan to Rockford
Add Cayden Edwards, G added as EBUG
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Add Kyle Masters, D activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Malatesta, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Norfolk:
Add Carter Jones, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Simon Kubicek, D activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Rapid City:
Add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Reading:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Justin Michaelian, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Delete Anson Thornton, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add T.J. Lloyd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brendon Michaelian, D activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Tyler Hylland, F activated from reserve
Delete Keenan MacIsaac, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Michael Farren, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Utah:
Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve
Delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
