Lethemon Stands Strong In Walleye Shootout Win Over Fuel
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at the Huntington Center.
What Happened:
The Toledo Walleye met the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center for their season series finale on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo.
John Lethemon defended the home net for the Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt guarded the blue line while Brandon Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Orrin Centazzo led the Toledo attack.
Cam Gray split the iron for the visiting Fuel. Andrew Perrott and Victor Hadfield manned the defense while Kyle Maksimovich, Ryan Gagnier and Colin Bilek filled out the offensive front for Indy.
A quick, back-and-forth period saw neither team score and one Slashing call against each team.
Toledo outshot Indy 10-6 in the period. Both the Walleye and Fuel were 0/1 on the power play.
A Double Minor for High-Sticking against Graves led to the first goal of the game, an Indy power play goal at 11:10. Andrew Bellant tallied the advantage score with Bryan Lemos and Brett Bulmer picking up the assists.
The Walleye killed off a Holding penalty called at 17:49 to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Walleye trailing the Nailers 1-0. Toledo was outshot by Indy 5-15 in the period and 15-21 after 40 minutes. The Fuel were 1/2 on the power play in the period.
The Walleye came out of the locker room and got right to work in the third period.
A Slashing call against Indy led to a power play goal by Chase Gresock at 2:59 to knot the score at 1-1. Jason Willms and Michael Prapavessis added helpers to the score. The assist by Willms was his first professional point.
The Fuel came right back, reclaiming the lead at 2-1 at 3:43. Ross MacDougall put the Fuel back in front with assists from Perrott and Maksimovich.
The Walleye rode the energy and tied the game at 2-2 at 12:17. Alexandre Doucet snuck one past Gray with help from Graves and Brady Gilmour. The assist was Gilmour's first professional point.
Regulation came to a close at a 2-2 tie. The Walleye took a season-high 20 shots in the period to Indy's four, finishing regulation at a 35-25 advantage. The Walleye went 1/2 on the power play in the period.
A back-and-forth and thrilling overtime period ensued, Toledo was outshot by Indy 5-8 in the period, but all 13 total shots were saved.
The Walleye claimed their first shootout win since 11/18 against Fort Wayne after Hawkins and Centazzo each scored while Lethemon denied both Bulmer and Bilek.
That wrapped the 3-2 Toledo Walleye win over the Indy Fuel. The Walleye outshot the Fuel 41-33. Toledo was 1/3 on the power play overall while Indy was 1/4.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
Brandon Hawkins (GWG/SO) - TOL
Alexandre Doucet (1G) - TOL
John Lethemon (W, 31/33 SV; 2/2 SV/SO)
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will head West to Iowa for a three-game road series against the Iowa Heartlanders. The series begins Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, IA with puck drop coming at 7:35 pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2024
- Grizzlies Deliver 4-1 Win on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Demetrios Koumontzis Nets Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Drop Series Finale vs. Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Claim One Point in Big Goalie Battle - Indy Fuel
- Lethemon Stands Strong In Walleye Shootout Win Over Fuel - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Top Oilers in Special-Teams Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Gahagen Saves 39, Smith Scores Twice In Royals' Season Series Finale Victory Over Thunder, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Rock Railers 9-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Bullion, Ghost Pirates Blank Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Cyclones Make History in OT Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 4-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Fight Back for Point in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Return Home for Final 6 Games of Regular Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Greenville Falls in Series Finale against South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gahagen, Royals Defeat Thunder 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Perets, Admirals Shutout Gladiators to Complete Weekend Sweep - Norfolk Admirals
- Chicoine's Power Play Goal Lifts Mariners Over Lions - Maine Mariners
- Jérémie Biakabutuka Reassigned to Springfield by St. Louis Blues - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Wranglers Assign Ilya Nikolaev to Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- Ryan Francis Returns for Finale against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: March 30 - Allen Americans at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Boost Their Playoff Hopes with 6-3 Win against Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight vs. Rival, Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Look to Avoid the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Cranford and Miller Score Late, But Admirals Win, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Defeat Atlanta, Clinch First Playoff Berth in 10 Years - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Battle Thunder in Saturday Night Season Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.