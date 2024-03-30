Thunder Top Oilers in Special-Teams Shootout
March 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell to the Wichita Thunder 4-2 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Kobe Walker flipped the script from last night, putting the Thunder on the board first with an even-strength rebound through Julian Junca 8:36 into the action. Mikael Stinil scored his team-leading 31st of the season 2:11 later, on the power play, giving Wichita a 2-0 lead. Dante Sheriff followed up with his second goal in as many games, sniping a sharp-angle shot over the shoulder of Beck Warm on the power play with 5:32 remaining in the period, cutting Thunder lead in half. Brayden Watts restored Wichita's two-goal lead with another power-play goal on a snapper with 46 seconds left in the first period.
Watts followed up with his second power-play goal of the night 1:13 into the back-half game, putting Wichita up 4-1. Kyle Crnkovic scored the fifth-straight power-play goal of the night with 3:24 remaining in the second period, cutting the Thunder lead to 4-2.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, securing a 4-2 victory for the Thunder.
The Oilers host Wichita in game three-of-five at the BOK Center on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
