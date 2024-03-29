Railers Rally to Beat Growlers 3-2

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers went down 3-2 to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center.

Grant Cruikshank scored just 77 seconds into the contest which gave the Growlers a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Zach O'Brien made it a 2-0 game with a Growlers powerplay goal midway through the middle frame for a 2-0 Newfoundland lead after two periods of play.

Anthony Callin got the Railers on the board five minutes into the third period before Blade Jenkins made it a 2-2 game with 8:15 to go.

Reece Newkirk gave Worcester their first lead of the night with 6:16 left to play as the Railers held on for a comeback 3-2 win.

Quick Hits

The Growlers went 1/2 on the PP.

Grant Cruikshank scored his 20th goal of the season.

Newfoundland and Worcester finish their series Saturday night at 8:35pm.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - B. Jenkins

2. WOR - R. Newkirk

3. WOR - J. Muse

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.