Railers Rally to Beat Growlers 3-2
March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers went down 3-2 to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center.
Grant Cruikshank scored just 77 seconds into the contest which gave the Growlers a 1-0 lead after the first period.
Zach O'Brien made it a 2-0 game with a Growlers powerplay goal midway through the middle frame for a 2-0 Newfoundland lead after two periods of play.
Anthony Callin got the Railers on the board five minutes into the third period before Blade Jenkins made it a 2-2 game with 8:15 to go.
Reece Newkirk gave Worcester their first lead of the night with 6:16 left to play as the Railers held on for a comeback 3-2 win.
Quick Hits
The Growlers went 1/2 on the PP.
Grant Cruikshank scored his 20th goal of the season.
Newfoundland and Worcester finish their series Saturday night at 8:35pm.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - B. Jenkins
2. WOR - R. Newkirk
3. WOR - J. Muse
