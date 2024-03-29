Papirny Stops 33, Savannah Secures Point in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC ä¸ The Savannah Ghost Pirates (25-32-6-1) picked up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (42-18-3-1) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.

Savannah started early with a goal from Carter Long on a wrist shot from the left point Long's fifth goal of the season came at 9:43.

Greenville tied the game at 12:30 thanks to Jake Flynn's first professional goal, evening up the score heading into the second period.

Savannah would grab the lead 19 seconds into the second period after Simon Pinard cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway for his team-leading 22nd goal of the season. It was Savannah's fifth shorthanded goal in 2023-24, matching their total from last year.

Savannah maintained their 2-1 lead over Greenville for much of the second period until Ben Freeman scored for the Swamp Rabbits at 18:48 off a mad scramble around the goal.

After a back-and-forth third period, the game required overtime as Savannah secured a point. At 2:07, Carter Souch scored the game-winning goal for Greenville.

Jordan Papirny made 33 saves on 36 shots. Savannah has picked up points in consecutive games (1-0-1).

The Ghost Pirates went 0-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Savannah will return to action at Enmarket Arena on Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. to face the Orlando Solar Bears. For ticket information, go to GhostPiratesHockey.com!

