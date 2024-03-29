Rush Blast Americans for 6-4 Win

Rapid City Rush celebrate win

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, delivered their fourth-straight win on Friday night, taking down the Allen Americans at The Monument 6-3.

The Rush opened the scoring with Blake Bennett driving a puck in after an Allen turnover. Bennett would go on to log three points in the first period.

Bennett had the primary assist on Will Riedell's fifth goal of the season 12:58 into the first. Riedell has scored in three of the last four games for Rapid City.

While the Americans would see Grant Herbert net his ninth of the year just 50 seconds later, the Rush added another on a Bennett one-timer set up by Zach Taylor on the powerplay to end the opening frame up 3-1.

The offensive surge did not stop in the first period, as defenseman Zack Hoffman scored his second goal of the season 6:01 into the second period. Alex Aleardi scored the second powerplay goal of the game for the Rush at 10:51 into the second and the Rush led 5-1.

Christian Propp, making his third straight start, stood tall in net stopping 31 of 33 shots through two periods. He would end the night with a new single-game high in saves made.

At the end of the second period, Chad Smesrud slipped by the defense and stopped a streak of three-straight Rush goals with his first professional marker.

The Americans drew within two in the third period on a goal from Mikael Robidoux, but didn't have the steam to start a comeback.

Bennett charged the net in the final minutes of the period to snap a one-time by Allen goaltender Mark Sinclair and claim his first career hat trick. Bennett had previously had five two-goal outings this season.

The Rush victory was damped a bit by Utah's 5-4 win over Idaho, shrinking the Rush elimination number to eight. However, Rapid City is now tied with Allen for the fifth seed in the Mountain Division and is riding the season's longest winning streak.

Rapid City will close the season series against Allen tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. on Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

