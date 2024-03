ECHL Transactions - March 29

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 29, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED

(unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Mark Gallant, F

Norfolk:

Nathan Kelly, D

Savannah:

T.J. Lloyd, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Matt Allen, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Allen:

Kameron Kielly, F from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from Injured Reserve

Allen:

Add Chaz Smedsrud, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G recalled by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Greenville:

Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve

Add Colin Bilek, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Hillis, F placed on reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brendan Harris, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ted Nichol, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve

Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Maine:

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jack Riedell, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kyler Kupka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Jason Willms, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Blake Wells, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/29)

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

Delete Zach White, F placed on bereavement/family leave

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.