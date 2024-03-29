Americans Drop Another to the Rush 6-3

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), faced the Rapid City Rush tonight in the second game of a three-game series, and for the second game in a row it was the Rush with a three-goal victory this time 6-3 at the Monument in South Dakota.

Blake Bennett scored a hat trick for the Rush, it was the third hat trick scored against the Americans this season. Bennett netted his 31st, 32nd and 33rd goals of the year to lead the Rush to their fourth straight victory. With the loss suffered by Allen, Rapid City ties the Americans in the standings. Both teams have 57 points and 27 wins.

Grant Hebert (9), Mikael Robidoux (6) and Chaz Smedsrud (1) were the goal scorers for the Americans. For Smedsrud, it was the rookie's first professional goal, in his first pro game with Allen.

The Americans had 42 shots on net, the second most by the team this season. The Americans were 0-for4 on the power play while Rapid City was 2-for-2

In addition to signing Chaz Smedsrud to an ATO today, the Americans claimed forward Kameron Kielly off waivers from South Carolina. Kielly played with the Americans during the 2020-2021 season and had 16 points in 32 games (5 goals and 11 assists).

Saturday night will be the final game of the three-game series and final meeting of the regular season between Allen and Rapid City.

Don't miss the Americans Watching Party on Saturday night at Northside Drafthouse in Richardson (3000 Northside Blvd). Meet Colton Hargrove, and Jordan-Ty Fournier, at the event. Pizza and drink specials for those in the house. The party starts at 8:00 PM.

Three Stars:

1. RC - B. Bennett

2. RC - C. Propp

3. RC - A. Aleardi

