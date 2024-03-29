Gustavs Grigals Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals
March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.
Through 30 appearances with Atlanta, Grigals, 25, has a record of 9-17-0-0, a goals against average of 3.47, and a save percentage of .901. In just his second start professional start, Grigals recorded a 42 save shutout against the Allen Americans. On March 8th, Gustavs signed a one-year, two-way contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.
Atlanta returns to action TONIGHT, at 7:05PM, for the first for a back-to-back, out-of-division set with the Norfolk Admirals on the road. Be sure to catch it all live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
