Gustavs Grigals Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

Through 30 appearances with Atlanta, Grigals, 25, has a record of 9-17-0-0, a goals against average of 3.47, and a save percentage of .901. In just his second start professional start, Grigals recorded a 42 save shutout against the Allen Americans. On March 8th, Gustavs signed a one-year, two-way contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.

Atlanta returns to action TONIGHT, at 7:05PM, for the first for a back-to-back, out-of-division set with the Norfolk Admirals on the road. Be sure to catch it all live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.