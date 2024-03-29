Heartlanders Hang Tight at Kansas City, Mavericks Take It, 4-2

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders trailed by one entering the third and nearly tied it halfway through the frame, but the Kansas City Mavericks earned an insurance goal from Jacob Hayhurst to win 4-2 Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Iowa's Riley Hughes had his first professional goal and multi-point game (1g, 1a).

Iowa scored first; Hughes (first professional goal) whizzed a top-shelf snipe over the shoulder of Jack LaFontaine with 9:04 left in the second. He completed a perfect odd-man rush in which all three forwards got involved. First, Casey Dornbach dropped it ten feet over his left shoulder to the right slot for Louis Boudon. Without hesitation, Boudon flushed it to the left circle for Hughes.

Less than a minute later and on Kansas City's 26th shot, Bradley Schoonbaert (PPG) tapped in his eighth of the season to tie the game with 8:22 left. Schoonbaert stayed out after the man-up goal and scored on his next shot 53 seconds later, redirecting a shot from the right face-off dot into the back of the net, assisted by Cole Coskey and Justin MacPherson.

After Iowa fell behind 3-1, Louis Boudon cracked in Iowa's second goal with a one-timed missile from the slot at 4:04 of the third, assisted by Hughes. Boudon leads Iowa with 16 goals and has points in four straight games.

Hayhurst extended the Mavs advantage with his 30th of the season four minutes later.

Hunter Jones blocked 33 shots through two periods (2 GA). Peyton Jones (10 saves, 2 GA, loss) relieved Hunter Jones for the third.

LaFontaine made 22 denials for his second win of the week.

Iowa plays their final road game of the season at Kansas City Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

