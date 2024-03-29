Kansas City Mavericks Are the 2024 Mountain Division Champions

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - For the first time in team history, the Kansas City Mavericks are Mountain Division Champions. It is the Mavericks second total division title in their ECHL history, after winning the Central Division in the 2015-16 season.

The Mavericks entered Friday night needing to beat the Iowa Heartlanders at home and have Idaho lose in regulation.

Both came true.

Kansas City defeated Iowa 4-2 and the Utah Grizzlies topped the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4.

The Mavericks were led by two goals from rookie Bradley Schoonbaert and one each from Jeremy McKenna and Jacob Hayhurst. Hayhurst's goal was his 30th of the season.

In the midst of the best season in franchise history, the Mavericks are 48-11-4-2 (102 points). They have been the top team in the ECHL for the entire season and have set multiple team and individual records with more scheduled to fall in the remaining seven regular season games.

Kansas City has announced that Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be played on April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7 PM.

Tickets for all remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.