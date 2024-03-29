Kansas City Mavericks Are the 2024 Mountain Division Champions
March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - For the first time in team history, the Kansas City Mavericks are Mountain Division Champions. It is the Mavericks second total division title in their ECHL history, after winning the Central Division in the 2015-16 season.
The Mavericks entered Friday night needing to beat the Iowa Heartlanders at home and have Idaho lose in regulation.
Both came true.
Kansas City defeated Iowa 4-2 and the Utah Grizzlies topped the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4.
The Mavericks were led by two goals from rookie Bradley Schoonbaert and one each from Jeremy McKenna and Jacob Hayhurst. Hayhurst's goal was his 30th of the season.
In the midst of the best season in franchise history, the Mavericks are 48-11-4-2 (102 points). They have been the top team in the ECHL for the entire season and have set multiple team and individual records with more scheduled to fall in the remaining seven regular season games.
Kansas City has announced that Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be played on April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7 PM.
Tickets for all remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024
- Kansas City Mavericks Are the 2024 Mountain Division Champions - Kansas City Mavericks
- Railers Rally to Beat Growlers 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Take Down Royals 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Hang Tight at Kansas City, Mavericks Take It, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Offense Stymied in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Kruse, Special Teams Lead Comeback Win Over Nailers - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Defeat Fort Wayne in OT Thriller - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Defeat Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Connor Scores First Pro Goal, Royals Routed by Thunder, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Worcester Stuns Growlers 3-2 on Friday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime; Clinch Fourth Straight Playoff Berth - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Come Back for 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Sarlo Scores a Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Score in All Three Frames to Defeat Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Take Down Royals 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Bark Back, Beat Cyclones 4-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Fall 3-2 to Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Blake Wells - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Sign Goaltender Riedell to ATO Agreement - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: vs South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gustavs Grigals Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Sign Kyler Kupka - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Pick up Two Important Points - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: March 29 - Allen Americans at Rapid City Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Ends Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Important Series Continues Tonight in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Forward Reece Newkirk Assigned to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Papirny Stops 33, Savannah Secures Point in Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Two-Game Series against Adirondack - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Kansas City Mavericks Are the 2024 Mountain Division Champions
- Patrick Curry Breaks Mavericks Scoring Record as Kansas City Picks up 100th Point in a Win over Iowa
- Nate Knoepke Returned on Loan from Hartford
- Defenseman Ryan Jones Recalled to Coachella Valley
- Jack Lafontaine Reassigned to Kansas City