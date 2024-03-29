Thunder Ends Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game road trip tonight at 7:20 p.m. with a visit to the BOK Center to face Tulsa.

Tonight is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 169-160-38 against Tulsa and 74-88-18 on the road against the Oilers.

This is the first trip for the Thunder to Oklahoma since December 17. Wichita has lost both meetings at the BOK Center. The last five contests between the two teams have been at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Both teams are coming off losses in their last outings. Wichita fell in Iowa on Sunday, 2-1. Tulsa got hammered in Idaho last Saturday, 10-1. The Thunder are looking to snap a four-game losing skid. The Oilers are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10.

The Thunder are seven points back of Utah for the final playoff spot while the Oilers are in third place with 63 points. Wichita plays Tulsa five of the next six games. The Oilers will play the Thunder five-straight times.

Kyle Crnkovic leads the Oilers in the season-series with seven points (2g, 5a) in five games against the Thunder. Kishaun Gervais, Michael Farren and Dante Sheriff each have six points against Wichita.

Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 12 points (6g, 6a) in eight games against Tulsa. Michal Stinil is second with 11 points (3g, 8a) in eight games against the Oilers.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for third among rookies with six major penalties...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Tulsa is 4-5-1-0 over its last 10...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 15th in rookie scoring with 47 points...Kishaun Gervais is tied for first among rookies with eight majors...Jarod Hilderman is tied for ninth among blueliners with 38 points...

