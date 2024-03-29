Stingrays Sign Kyler Kupka

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Kyler Kupka to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kupka, 24, recently completed his fifth season with the St. Cloud State University Huskies. This season, he tallied 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games. The 6-0 185 lb forward has 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) in 145 career NCAA games.

"Kyler can bring a lot of different things to our lineup," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "This season, he was almost a point-per-game player in arguably one of the best conferences in college hockey. He plays with a bit of grit and sandpaper, and he provides energy. I think he can be a dynamic player for us. "

Kupka will make his professional hockey debut tonight when the Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 pm.

