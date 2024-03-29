Rush Sign Goaltender Riedell to ATO Agreement

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, the team has signed goaltender Jack Riedell to an ATO agreement.

Riedell, the younger brother of Rush defenseman Will Riedell, just finished his collegiate career at SUNY-Cortland where he earned a 12-3-0 record this season in 15 starts for the Red Dragons and sparkling .935 save percentage.

The 24-year-old from Greensboro, N.C. made 41 saves in a 3-2 overtime win for the SUNYAC conference championship over Plattsburgh St. and helped Cortland to an NCAA division-III tournament berth.

The Riedell brothers, by virtue of their age difference, have only played together once in their careers. Jack was called up from mites to squirts for the North Carolina State Games during their time playing youth hockey in Greensboro. From an athletic family, their sister, Sarah, plays on the top pairing for the Coastal Carolina University beach volleyball team and is completing her senior season.

Rapid City also announced on Friday that defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been cleared to return from the injured reserve list. Gourley has not dressed for the Rush since February 10 against Kansas City.

Now riding a three-game winning streak, the Rush meet the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument. A regulation win would tie the Rush for fifth place in the ECHL Mountain Division and could put them as close as four points out of the final playoff spot.

