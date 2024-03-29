Grizzlies Sign Forward Blake Wells
March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Blake Wells.
Wells started his college career at UMass-Lowell and in 4 seasons from 2019-2023 he scored 7 goals and 11 assists. Wells had a +13 combined rating in 4 seasons at UMass-Lowell, including a +11 season in the 2021-22 campaign. Wells was an assistant captain during the 2022-23 season. He transferred to American International College (AIC) and had 4 goals and 6 assists and a +3 rating in 32 games during the 2023-24 season.
Wells will wear number 54 for the Grizzlies, who host the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday nights at Maverik Center. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Blake Wells - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Sign Goaltender Riedell to ATO Agreement - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: vs South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gustavs Grigals Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Sign Kyler Kupka - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Pick up Two Important Points - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: March 29 - Allen Americans at Rapid City Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Ends Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Important Series Continues Tonight in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Forward Reece Newkirk Assigned to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Papirny Stops 33, Savannah Secures Point in Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Two-Game Series against Adirondack - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.