Grizzlies Sign Forward Blake Wells

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Blake Wells.

Wells started his college career at UMass-Lowell and in 4 seasons from 2019-2023 he scored 7 goals and 11 assists. Wells had a +13 combined rating in 4 seasons at UMass-Lowell, including a +11 season in the 2021-22 campaign. Wells was an assistant captain during the 2022-23 season. He transferred to American International College (AIC) and had 4 goals and 6 assists and a +3 rating in 32 games during the 2023-24 season.

Wells will wear number 54 for the Grizzlies, who host the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday nights at Maverik Center. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

