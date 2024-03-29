Game Preview: vs South Carolina

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

REGULAR SEASON GAME 65: Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs South Carolina Stingrays

2023-24 COMPARISON

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS STAT SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS

42-18-3-1, 88pts (4th ECHL) RECORD 36-24-4-1, 77pts (T-3rd South Div)

19.4% (16th) PP 22.5% (7th)

82.3% (6th) PK 83.2% (T-3rd)

Carter Souch (22) LEADER-GOALS Austin Magera (25)

Carter Souch (31) LEADER-ASSISTS Austin Magera (42)

Carter Souch (22-31=53) LEADER-POINTS Austin Magera (25-42=67)

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISON (8 of 10 Games Played)

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS STAT SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES

5-3-0-0, 10pts RECORD 3-5-0-0, 6pts

24.0% (6/25) PP 26.9% (7/26)

73.1% (19/26) PK 76.0% (19/25)

Martin/Souch (5pts Each) LEADER-POINTS Austin Magera (8gp, 3g-5ast-8pts)

SOUTH DIVISION PLAYOFF RACE 2024 (As of 3/29)

PLACE TEAM RECORD PTS MAX PTS MAGIC # GAMES LEFT H2H

1st GVL 42-18-3-1 88 104 3 8 --

2nd JAX 39-19-5-1 84 100 7 8 6-3-0-1

T-3rd FLA 34-21-7-2 77 93 14 8 6-2-1-0

T-3rd SC 36-24-4-1 77 91 14 7 2, 5-3-0-0

5th ORL 34-23-6-2 76 91 -- 8 3, 2-2-0-0

H2H reads "Games Remaining, Record head-to-head"

Magic # is determined by 5th Place's maximum points plus one, minus team's current point total. Magic # goes down with every point gained by team in playoff position, and every point lost out on by first team out

PLAYOFFS 2024: With the win against the Ghost Pirates in overtime, and an Orlando loss to Jacksonville, the Swamp Rabbits magic number to clinch their fourth straight Kelly Cup Playoff berth is 3 with eight games remaining. That means, with both Greenville and Orlando in action tonight, the Swamp Rabbits have the potential to clinch their spot in the bracket. The following conditions must be met:

The Swamp Rabbits win AND Orlando loses; OR

The Swamp Rabbits gain a point in an overtime or shootout loss AND Orlando loses IN REGULATION

Tonight, the Swamp Rabbits begin a home-and-home series against the South Carolina Stingrays, their final two matchups of the season, Jacksonville begins two games on the road at Florida, and Orlando takes on Savannah in Enmarket Arena

OVERTIME PAY: The Swamp Rabbits are incredibly comfortable in narrow affairs, and last night's overtime win over the Ghost Pirates was no different. When Carter Souch sent home his team-leading sixth game-winning goal on the season 2:07 into the extra frame last night, it gave the Swamp Rabbits their 6th win in three-on-three hockey this year. With the teams two other wins in the shootout, it gives the Swamp Rabbits eight wins past 60 minutes this campaign, and an overall 8-4 mark (6-3 in OT, 2-1 in SO).

ROARING 20'S: For just the second time in his professional career, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard achieved a 20-win season, both coming with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Bednard boasts a 20-10-0-0 record with a shutout through 31 games this season, matching a career-best achieved on his run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, going 20-6-6-2 with four shutouts in 35 contests.

FLYNN-ING: Getting the Swamp Rabbits on the board last night was rookie defenseman Jake Flynn, who in tying the game at 1-1 at 12:30 of the first period, also notched his first career ignition of the goal lamp as a professional hockey player. In his collegiate career, spent entirely with UConn, Flynn notched 10 goals in 152 games off the Huskies blue line.

BEATING A DEAD HORSE: Where have we heard this before? Greenville's penalty kill stays red-hot heading into tonight's showdown against the Stingrays, going 3/3 against Savannah last night. That means the Swamp Rabbits killing streak is now at 25 straight opposing power plays, and 12 straight games in which they haven't allowed a power play goal. Dating back to February 17th, the Swamp Rabbits have staved off 32 of their last 33 kills (96.9%)

THIS HAS BEEN A STINGER: For the first time since February 16th, the Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays meet in another battle for supremacy in the Palmetto State. South Carolina won the last showdown between the rivals with a 7-0 win at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and earned their first win against Greenville since December 15th, halting a four-game winning streak head-to-head for the Swamp Rabbits.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Two Swamp Rabbits skaters carry streaks into tonight's final home showdown against the Stingrays:

Ben Freeman: has points in three straight games (2g-4ast-6pts from 3/22 @ JAX to 3/28 vs SAV)

Tanner Eberle: has points in three straight games (2g-3ast-5pts from 3/22 @ JAZ to 3/28 vs SAV)

