Offense Stymied in Loss at Tulsa

March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Trevor Gorsuch vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Trevor Gorsuch vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK (Mar. 29) - Wichita finished a four-game road trip on Friday night, falling to Tulsa at the BOK Center, 3-1.

Jason Pineo recorded the lone Thunder goal with assists to Jake Wahlin and Dillon Boucher.

In the first, Kyle Crnkovic gave the Oilers a 1-0 advantage. As he was skating behind the line to the right of Trevor Gorsuch, Crnkovic tried to center it to the top of the crease. His pass banked off the leg of Gorsuch and slipped through him into the net.

Pineo tied the game just 45 seconds later. With Julian Junca looking over his left shoulder, the puck was directed behind the Oilers net to Pineo. He took it on his forehand and wrapped to the right post for his 13th of the year.

Dante Sheriff re-gained the lead for Tulsa early in the second. He fired a shot from the right boards that got through traffic and beat Gorsuch along the ice to make it 2-1.

Eddie Matsushima tacked on another just 1:33 into the final period. Blake McLaughlin found him down the slot and he shoveled a pass over Gorsuch's blocker for his 25th of the year to make it 3-1.

Wichita outshot the Oilers in the third, 15-6. Junca stood his ground down the stretch and Tulsa earned the win.

The Thunder went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Oilers were 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

Pineo has goals in two of his last three games. Boucher has three points in his last four games. Wahlin has assists in two of his last three contests.

Wichita returns home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Tulsa. Join us for Pucks 'N Pups Night, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill. Each person will need a human ticket and a dog ticket if they want to bring their furry friend. All the dog ticket proceeds will help benefit Kansas Humane Society and Beauty & Beasts.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.